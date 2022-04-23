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Fla. House votes to strip Disney's self-governing status
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70 views • April 23, 2022
The House moved forward to vote on other bills, including a measure that would strip Disney of its self-governing status in the Sunshine State and it now heads to the governor's desk. One America's Lexington Howe has the latest.
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