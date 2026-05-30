🎵Encre Synthétronique - Write a book

French house, nu disco, 124 BPM, funky bassline, crunchy four on floor, vocoded robotic phrases, retro synth stabs, disco guitar licks, tight loop layering, sidechain pumping, slapback delay, glossy top end, chant hook, playful euphoria, hypnotic groove

[Intro]

(Chugging, syncopated rhythm)

Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum...

Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum...



[Verse 1]

Staring at the screen, a blank and empty page

The gears are turning, setting up the stage

Ink is flowing through the digital wire

Gotta stoke the engine, feed the creative fire

We’re building a world, line by line

Gotta lock it in, make the rhythm align



[Chorus]

Write a book, write a book, write a book!

(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a book, write a book, write a book!

Spin the tale, turn the page, cast the hook!

Write a book, write a book, write a book!



[Verse 2]

Chapter one is running, characters awake

Every single word is a promise you can't break

From the first introduction to the final plot twist

Pushing through the fog and the heavy midnight mist

The engine is humming, the pattern is set

We’re weaving a story they won't soon forget



[Chorus]

Write a book, write a book, write a book!

(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a book, write a book, write a book!

Spin the tale, turn the page, cast the hook!

Write a book, write a book, write a book!



[Bridge]

(Heavy, driving rhythm section solo)

Chasing down the prompt, driving down the track

Once the ink is dry, there is no turning back

From the concept to the shelf, let the framework ignite

We’re working through the shadows, running deep into the night



[Outro]

Write a book, write a book, write a book...

(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a book, write a book, write a book...

(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Just write it.

(Fade out on heavy bass and drum cadence)

