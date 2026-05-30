🎵Encre Synthétronique - Write a book

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French house, nu disco, 124 BPM, funky bassline, crunchy four on floor, vocoded robotic phrases, retro synth stabs, disco guitar licks, tight loop layering, sidechain pumping, slapback delay, glossy top end, chant hook, playful euphoria, hypnotic groove
[Intro]
(Chugging, syncopated rhythm)
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum...
Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum...
[Verse 1]
Staring at the screen, a blank and empty page
The gears are turning, setting up the stage
Ink is flowing through the digital wire
Gotta stoke the engine, feed the creative fire
We’re building a world, line by line
Gotta lock it in, make the rhythm align
[Chorus]
Write a book, write a book, write a book!
(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)
Write a book, write a book, write a book!
Spin the tale, turn the page, cast the hook!
Write a book, write a book, write a book!
[Verse 2]
Chapter one is running, characters awake
Every single word is a promise you can't break
From the first introduction to the final plot twist
Pushing through the fog and the heavy midnight mist
The engine is humming, the pattern is set
We’re weaving a story they won't soon forget
[Chorus]
Write a book, write a book, write a book!
(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)
Write a book, write a book, write a book!
Spin the tale, turn the page, cast the hook!
Write a book, write a book, write a book!
[Bridge]
(Heavy, driving rhythm section solo)
Chasing down the prompt, driving down the track
Once the ink is dry, there is no turning back
From the concept to the shelf, let the framework ignite
We’re working through the shadows, running deep into the night
[Outro]
Write a book, write a book, write a book...
(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)
Write a book, write a book, write a book...
(Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)
Just write it.
(Fade out on heavy bass and drum cadence)