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Operation Toussaint: Operation Underground Railroad - the Fight to End Modern Day Slavery (Feature) [10 July 2018]
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112 views • March 10, 2021
Did you know that every 30 seconds a Child is sold for Sex, Labor, or Organ Harvesting?
Human trafficking and child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the World... and the world doesn’t know.
Help O.U.R. go to the darkest corners of the Earth to rescue children from sex slavery. We need your voice to spread the message that slavery still exists today and it’s time for the modern day abolitionists to stand up and say “NO MORE!”.
You can do your part by watching our documentary on child sex trafficking and human trafficking then taking action and sharing the untold story of Operation Toussaint - a limited-time private documentary showing that goes deep into the most hellish places on earth to rescue kids from the grip of sex trafficking. In the land of the free, it’s our job to not turn a blind eye to the darkness. Evil flourishes when the truth doesn’t stand up for itself. Spread the truth. Click here to watch now.
The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the United States during the early to mid 19th century. They were used by African American slaves to escape into free states and Canada with the aid of abolitionists and allies who were sympathetic to their cause. The original Underground Railroad was a group that acted and infiltrated.
Tim Ballard left his post as a special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to form Operation Underground Railroad and go undercover to rescue child sex trafficking victims that he couldn't save when bound by government restrictions. Join Tim and his special forces team as they go undercover in Haiti to bring a ring of sex traffickers who bribed their way out of jail, to justice.
O.U.R. YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/rkjX7g?
Human Trafficking Documentary - Help us stop child sex trafficking OUR - https://youtu.be/tD9Bp_p-H3w
Glenn Beck Speaks Out Against Human Trafficking after watching the OUR documentary - https://youtu.be/E71b6WXIbFA
Find out why we created this documentary with Tim Ballard founder of OUR and Russell Brunson. - https://youtu.be/8V4fiJzT074
Meet The People Behind The Operation Toussaint Documentary And See How Lives Were Changed
7,136 views • Jul 11, 2018
Russell Brunson - ClickFunnels
190K subscriber
https://youtu.be/WL571d8q1kU
Operation Toussaint: Operation Underground Railroad and the Fight to End Modern Day Slavery (2018)
1h 22min | Documentary | Video 10 July 2018
Tim Ballard and his special forces team go undercover in Haiti to bring a ring of sex traffickers who bribed their way out of jail, to justice.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9397842/
CRITIC REVIEWS FOR OPERATION TOUSSAINT
Operation Toussaint feels more like a promotional film than a strictly traditional documentary, but it's hard to argue with its message. This is a film that will stick with you.
July 30, 2018 | Rating: 3.5/4 | Full Review…
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/operation_toussaint
Operation Toussaint
En film af Nick Nanton
Operation Toussaint følger et elitehold af tidligere amerikanske politifolk på en mission for at opstøve sex-handlere, der kører en børneprostitutionsring i Haiti, for at bringe dem for retten og befri deres unge ofre.
https://www.scientology.tv/da/series/documentary-showcase/operation-toussaint/
DNA Films - 2.82K subscribers
Operation Toussaint: Operation Underground Railroad & the Fight to End Modern Day Slavery (Feature)
207,716 views • Jul 28, 2020
https://youtu.be/7q8dYM90PJA
Operation Toussaint
Not the movie, but a great documentary !
https://anonup.com/thread/1966201
https://anonup.com/search/posts?q=operationundergroundrailroad
Human trafficking and child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the World... and the world doesn’t know.
Help O.U.R. go to the darkest corners of the Earth to rescue children from sex slavery. We need your voice to spread the message that slavery still exists today and it’s time for the modern day abolitionists to stand up and say “NO MORE!”.
You can do your part by watching our documentary on child sex trafficking and human trafficking then taking action and sharing the untold story of Operation Toussaint - a limited-time private documentary showing that goes deep into the most hellish places on earth to rescue kids from the grip of sex trafficking. In the land of the free, it’s our job to not turn a blind eye to the darkness. Evil flourishes when the truth doesn’t stand up for itself. Spread the truth. Click here to watch now.
The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the United States during the early to mid 19th century. They were used by African American slaves to escape into free states and Canada with the aid of abolitionists and allies who were sympathetic to their cause. The original Underground Railroad was a group that acted and infiltrated.
Tim Ballard left his post as a special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to form Operation Underground Railroad and go undercover to rescue child sex trafficking victims that he couldn't save when bound by government restrictions. Join Tim and his special forces team as they go undercover in Haiti to bring a ring of sex traffickers who bribed their way out of jail, to justice.
O.U.R. YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/rkjX7g?
Human Trafficking Documentary - Help us stop child sex trafficking OUR - https://youtu.be/tD9Bp_p-H3w
Glenn Beck Speaks Out Against Human Trafficking after watching the OUR documentary - https://youtu.be/E71b6WXIbFA
Find out why we created this documentary with Tim Ballard founder of OUR and Russell Brunson. - https://youtu.be/8V4fiJzT074
Meet The People Behind The Operation Toussaint Documentary And See How Lives Were Changed
7,136 views • Jul 11, 2018
Russell Brunson - ClickFunnels
190K subscriber
https://youtu.be/WL571d8q1kU
Operation Toussaint: Operation Underground Railroad and the Fight to End Modern Day Slavery (2018)
1h 22min | Documentary | Video 10 July 2018
Tim Ballard and his special forces team go undercover in Haiti to bring a ring of sex traffickers who bribed their way out of jail, to justice.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9397842/
CRITIC REVIEWS FOR OPERATION TOUSSAINT
Operation Toussaint feels more like a promotional film than a strictly traditional documentary, but it's hard to argue with its message. This is a film that will stick with you.
July 30, 2018 | Rating: 3.5/4 | Full Review…
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/operation_toussaint
Operation Toussaint
En film af Nick Nanton
Operation Toussaint følger et elitehold af tidligere amerikanske politifolk på en mission for at opstøve sex-handlere, der kører en børneprostitutionsring i Haiti, for at bringe dem for retten og befri deres unge ofre.
https://www.scientology.tv/da/series/documentary-showcase/operation-toussaint/
DNA Films - 2.82K subscribers
Operation Toussaint: Operation Underground Railroad & the Fight to End Modern Day Slavery (Feature)
207,716 views • Jul 28, 2020
https://youtu.be/7q8dYM90PJA
Operation Toussaint
Not the movie, but a great documentary !
https://anonup.com/thread/1966201
https://anonup.com/search/posts?q=operationundergroundrailroad
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