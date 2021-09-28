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How to protect your Family from COVID (from general to specific guidelines) -- Dr. Bryan Ardis
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71 views • September 28, 2021
Video Source --> https://vokalnow.com/video/3297
How to protect your Family from COVID. Recommendations proceed from general near the beginning to specific near the end.
How To Replace Your Fear with Hope!
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https://www.thedrardisshow.com
How to protect your Family from COVID. Recommendations proceed from general near the beginning to specific near the end.
How To Replace Your Fear with Hope!
Remdesivir Adverse Effects! https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/02/remdesivir-causes-renal-failure-hospital-protocols-are-killing-people/
https://www.thedrardisshow.com
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