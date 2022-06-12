Mandatory Homo Curriculum For Kids No Child Exempt From Tranny Indoctrination In Public Schools

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Say NO to HOMO!
Brian Ruka’s family is being targeted for advocating against transgender indoctrination, and needs YOUR help to stop this disgusting grooming!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com