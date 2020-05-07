3 Reasons the Paddle Magazine Release is Better than the Button

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FNS9c
ambi button would be improved with non-opposable buttons
(if don’t carry extra mag, then this is fine...probably the case for most people
Holster covering mag button
More important than fast mag changes, is reliable second shot functioning and retention of inserted mag.
Pinch operation for firm grip when shaking out mag
HK vP9 Small enough grip to pinch
Accidental mag disengagement
American mfgs with paddle?
Kel-Tec P17
American 9mm please...