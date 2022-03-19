【Ukraine Rescue】NFSC Volunteer Set Up a Kids Corner To Help Ease the Pain Brought by the War

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【Ukraine Rescue】 03/16/22 Volunteer Wenyao set up a Kids Corner at the camp, where she drew pictures with the children to make them forget the pain bought by the war. A girl is so happy and she hugged Wenyao affectionately. The children’s mothers get to have some rest thanks to the Kids Corner.