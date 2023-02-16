Create New Account
Right Now - David Icke Special - Project Bluebeam
What is happening
2/16/2023 


David Icke



David Icke joins his son Gareth to talk about what to expect in 2023, Project Bluebeam, Elite satanism, our simulated Reality, & how we win this war on humanity.

Watch the full interview by starting a free seven day trial at ickonic.com

Keywords
jesusufomind controltechnologydavid ickesimulated realityproject bluebeamserge monastright nowelite satanismreligion figureholographic projection in skyalien invassion

