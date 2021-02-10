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FULL SHOW: Dems Violate Their Own Rules During Trump Impeachment Scam
War Room
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50 views • February 10, 2021
The Impeachment scam 2.0 by the Democrats against Donald Trump has begun as the first step is complete, voting that the trial is constitutional. The disastrous and arrogant Jen Psaki has another viral moment where she discounts the thousands of Americans who are suffering and losing their jobs because of the Joe Biden Anti-America agenda. Tom Pappert joins the transmission to discuss the latest breaking news including a top security clearance federal agent being investigated for involvement at Capitol on January 6th. Callers weigh in on the latest news and topics in the third hour.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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