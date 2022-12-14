Distraction Tactics

* There’s an awful lot going on in the world.

* Some of it is terrifying.

* If you’re running our country right now, you’d be staying up all night every night trying to figure out how to respond.

* But that’s not what the [Bidan] administration is doing.

* Joe uses bill to distract from real problems.

* We have real problems that are being ignored.

* Now we’re at war — a hot war, not a proxy war — with Russia.

* Whatever you think of that war, it’s not a story?

* Who’s falling for this? Oh, everyone.





What’s Going On Here?

* Multiple things, of course.

* This is an effort to degrade the country, to make it into a joke.

* As a political matter, it’s a distraction.

* Offend you so much or mesmerize you so completely that you forget there are multiple world historic crises unfolding at the same time, some of which Team [Bidan] caused, none of which it can solve.

* That’s the point: they have no idea what to do; even if they cared, they wouldn’t have an answer.

* You lose any perspective about everything real that is happening.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-americas-real-problems-ignored





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317187082112

