Distraction Tactics
* There’s an awful lot going on in the world.
* Some of it is terrifying.
* If you’re running our country right now, you’d be staying up all night every night trying to figure out how to respond.
* But that’s not what the [Bidan] administration is doing.
* Joe uses bill to distract from real problems.
* We have real problems that are being ignored.
* Now we’re at war — a hot war, not a proxy war — with Russia.
* Whatever you think of that war, it’s not a story?
* Who’s falling for this? Oh, everyone.
What’s Going On Here?
* Multiple things, of course.
* This is an effort to degrade the country, to make it into a joke.
* As a political matter, it’s a distraction.
* Offend you so much or mesmerize you so completely that you forget there are multiple world historic crises unfolding at the same time, some of which Team [Bidan] caused, none of which it can solve.
* That’s the point: they have no idea what to do; even if they cared, they wouldn’t have an answer.
* You lose any perspective about everything real that is happening.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-americas-real-problems-ignored
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2022
