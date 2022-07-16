Trump Announces HUGE Presidential News… It’s About To Rock the Country

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NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, Former President Donald Trump essentially announced his next run for President of the United States during a new interview this week. The ex-president was speaking with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi while campaigning in Alaska last Saturday when he seemed to accidentally make the bombshell announcement of his imminent run.