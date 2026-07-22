THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Del Bigtree just got back from London, where CPAC held its first ever UK conference and world renowned politicians, including a former prime minister, showed up in support of medical freedom.





This week's “HighWire” covers that trip, along with a growing coalition fighting back against Flock surveillance cameras spreading through communities nationwide. Jefferey Jaxen also brings a new discovery about a strawberry brand considered a safe staple in many households, and what's actually turned up in it.





Musician and podcaster Tyler Hudson joins in studio to discuss his new book, “The Missing Lyrics”, examining whether modern autism advocacy is sanitizing what the condition actually looks like at home, following his own child's regression into autism.





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 July 23, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11 AM PT | 2 PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH