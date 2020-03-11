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Greta or Naomi Climate Alarmism vs Realism (MIRRORED)
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177 views • March 11, 2020
Greta or Naomi Climate Alarmism vs Realism (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/0e_jfMRcarY
Climate change is of interest to many young people, and now they have more than one climate leader. Greta Thunberg is well-known for her 'house is on fire' rhetoric - an alarmist view of climate; less well-known is German teenager Naomi Seibt who rejects climate alarmism and calls for climate realism. This video explores six points that people often use as evidence of climate catastrophe, but the CLINTEL climate intelligence group shows things are not so black and white. Please read their report: "There is no Climate Emergency": https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63108553/there-is-no-climate-emergency
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/0e_jfMRcarY
Climate change is of interest to many young people, and now they have more than one climate leader. Greta Thunberg is well-known for her 'house is on fire' rhetoric - an alarmist view of climate; less well-known is German teenager Naomi Seibt who rejects climate alarmism and calls for climate realism. This video explores six points that people often use as evidence of climate catastrophe, but the CLINTEL climate intelligence group shows things are not so black and white. Please read their report: "There is no Climate Emergency": https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/63108553/there-is-no-climate-emergency
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