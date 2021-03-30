© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** FBI FALSE FLAG: ATTEMPT TO KIDNAP WRETCHED WITCHMERE ** - Turner – 20/Mar/2021
Follow
3
Share
Report
250 views • March 30, 2021
** Remember those "Domestic Terrorists" in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor . . . . Charges DISMISSED
Hal Turner Show, 30/Mar/ 2021
- Article: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/remember-those-domestic-terrorists-in-plot-to-kidnap-michigan-governor-charges-dismissed
-- Three men in Michigan who were arrested by the FBI as "Domestic Terrorists" and accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmere, are free today after a Judge DISMISSED the charges against them.
It turned out that the ring leader in the alleged plot to kidnap wretched Governor Gretchen Whitmer was an FBI informant who was planted into the group and was the one who pushed the entire plan.
The FBI was spying on lower, middle-class Americans and setting them up on terrorism charges.
The FBI then later arrested one of their own informants in the plot, and did so as Antifa-BLM rioted and pillaged cities across the US. . . for which the FBI at the time made NO ARRESTS.
Charges were dropped against three defendants earlier today in Michigan.
On Monday Michigan Judge Michael Klaeren dropped terrorism charges against three men in the case.
The Detroit News reported:
Three men accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not face false report or threat of terrorism charges, a Jackson County judge ruled Monday.
Judge Michael Klaeren of 12th District Court in Jackson dismissed the charge against Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico, both of Munith, and declined a request by prosecutors to add it to the charges against Paul Bellar, of Milford.
“There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem,” said Judge Michael Klaeren of 12th District Court in Jackson.
The charge carried a possible penalty of 20 years in prison.
Hal Turner Show, 30/Mar/ 2021
- Article: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/remember-those-domestic-terrorists-in-plot-to-kidnap-michigan-governor-charges-dismissed
-- Three men in Michigan who were arrested by the FBI as "Domestic Terrorists" and accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmere, are free today after a Judge DISMISSED the charges against them.
It turned out that the ring leader in the alleged plot to kidnap wretched Governor Gretchen Whitmer was an FBI informant who was planted into the group and was the one who pushed the entire plan.
The FBI was spying on lower, middle-class Americans and setting them up on terrorism charges.
The FBI then later arrested one of their own informants in the plot, and did so as Antifa-BLM rioted and pillaged cities across the US. . . for which the FBI at the time made NO ARRESTS.
Charges were dropped against three defendants earlier today in Michigan.
On Monday Michigan Judge Michael Klaeren dropped terrorism charges against three men in the case.
The Detroit News reported:
Three men accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not face false report or threat of terrorism charges, a Jackson County judge ruled Monday.
Judge Michael Klaeren of 12th District Court in Jackson dismissed the charge against Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico, both of Munith, and declined a request by prosecutors to add it to the charges against Paul Bellar, of Milford.
“There has to be some form of intent here to incite mayhem,” said Judge Michael Klaeren of 12th District Court in Jackson.
The charge carried a possible penalty of 20 years in prison.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.