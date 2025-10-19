Louvre in Paris has been ROBBED of Napoleon-era jewels

The Louvre in Paris has been robbed, France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed.

Details remain scarce, but the theft reportedly occurred during the museum’s opening hours. An investigation is underway, and the list of stolen items has not yet been made public.

According to Le Parisien, the thieves broke into the museum through a window and stole a collection of Napoleon-era jewels — including a necklace, brooch, tiara, and other pieces belonging to Napoleon and his wife.

The criminals reportedly gained access to the building via a service elevator in a section under renovation, allowing them to reach the Apollo Gallery directly. Under the watch of an accomplice, two men are believed to have taken nine items from the imperial collection.

Police are now searching for the suspects, and the Louvre has been closed for the entire day.

One of the jewels stolen from the Louvre has been found broken near the museum, Le Parisien reports, citing a police source.

The item is identified as the crown of Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III.

France’s interior minister said the thieves needed just seven minutes to steal the “priceless treasures.”

A guest on BFMTV, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau detailed the jewelry stolen by thieves this Sunday morning.

Nine objects "targeted by criminals"

"In the two display cases that were broken into, one called the Diamonds display case, the other called the Second Empire display case, nine objects were targeted by the criminals and eight were stolen," she explained.

In the first display case, two sets of jewelry were targeted. In this case, a necklace and an earring from the Marie-Louise collection, as well as a necklace, a pair of earrings, and a tiara from the Marie-Amélie and Hortense collections.

The thieves then attacked a second display case containing Second Empire objects. "Two brooches, one of which was said to be a reliquary, a bodice knot, and a tiara from Empress Eugenie's collection" were stolen.

The ninth object is the crown of Empress Eugenie, which was found by law enforcement upon their arrival at the museum. It had been damaged by the thieves.

