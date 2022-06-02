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5.31.22: FOCUS on Stolen 2020 ELECTION making WAVES! EVIL legal system EXPOSED! AMAZING! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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317 views • June 02, 2022
➡️ [MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv ⬅️

AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

People who think that verdicts are the only thing that matter in a political corruption trial are thinking very 1-dimensionally. https://t.me/ArchiveAnon/3689

🔥 One of the richest men in France behind bars for pedophilia, rape and human trafficking 🔥 https://tinyurl.com/3r4ncvuu

The theater of Biden https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96249

Can we put SOROS in his special place now! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96251

Scot- free https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96629

True the Vote presents evidence to ARIZ State Leg
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96627

Gregg Phillips speaks about the accuracy of Government cell phone tracking https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96623

Election overturned for Fraud
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96617

Uvalde Police Department No Longer Cooperating with Texas Investigation of Deadly Mass Shooting https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96616

LIVE from the Arizona State Senate: True The Vote Exposes Ballot Harvesting 5/31/22
https://youtu.be/YOE_7p66tAI

A North Carolina preschool teacher has resigned following backlash over her unauthorized use of LGBTQ-themed flashcards, which included images of a pregnant man. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96591

Disney+ created a drag queen special for children. Disney+ created a drag queen special for children. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/96568

Arizona Representative Walter Blackman says that they need to move forward with HB2289, based on what Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht presented today. Blackman previously opposed the bill. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/9892

Baby Die-Off: Lactation Issues, Miscarriages, and Neonatal Death - Dr. Naomi Wolf https://t.me/VigilantFox/4667
Keywords
healthfreedomdeathgodhuman traffickingnorth carolinaarizonatruthtreasure mapbidenlgbtqdisneysorosnaomi wolfelection fraudcovfefeawkballot harvestingand we knowtrue the voteneonatalcatherine engelbrechtgregg phillipspregnant manwalter blakman
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