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(Part 2) Live Tutorial - What is a Stream and How to use it on Youtubes New Studio Panel Sept 2020
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9 views • September 22, 2020
Part 2 cos Google, got all twisted up queueing a new show using the same key
I didnt click stop live but it seems to do it when it shouldnt of happened but
hopefully you get how to make a scheduled live on the new studio.
From Time to TIme I do Tutorial videos, I was a training and tutor
for university and ran cad/cam labs for Uni and have 2 degrees
from 2 places as well.
Today Im going over the basics of Streaming and what
is the best way in my book to do it and control it.
Make sure to see Part 1
https://youtu.be/3EC0U_CXz8w
and the other how to use manycam to stream using
the slightly older panel before manage was altered a little
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQPb5V_ijJU
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
I didnt click stop live but it seems to do it when it shouldnt of happened but
hopefully you get how to make a scheduled live on the new studio.
From Time to TIme I do Tutorial videos, I was a training and tutor
for university and ran cad/cam labs for Uni and have 2 degrees
from 2 places as well.
Today Im going over the basics of Streaming and what
is the best way in my book to do it and control it.
Make sure to see Part 1
https://youtu.be/3EC0U_CXz8w
and the other how to use manycam to stream using
the slightly older panel before manage was altered a little
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQPb5V_ijJU
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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