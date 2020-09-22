(Part 2) Live Tutorial - What is a Stream and How to use it on Youtubes New Studio Panel Sept 2020

Part 2 cos Google, got all twisted up queueing a new show using the same keyI didnt click stop live but it seems to do it when it shouldnt of happened buthopefully you get how to make a scheduled live on the new studio.From Time to TIme I do Tutorial videos, I was a training and tutorfor university and ran cad/cam labs for Uni and have 2 degreesfrom 2 places as well.Today Im going over the basics of Streaming and whatis the best way in my book to do it and control it.Make sure to see Part 1and the other how to use manycam to stream usingthe slightly older panel before manage was altered a little*** If you want to support my work with a donation as lowas $1 a month then thanks very much ***Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Itemwhich goes towards production costs)Thanks to the FollowingPaul S. (Music)Free Music Archive (creative commons music)Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.