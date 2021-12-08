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Strategic Plot Targets Iconic Lawyer: Communist-Style Mockingbird Media Attack Takes Aim at Wood
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27 views • December 08, 2021
https://rumble.com/vqduhq-strategic-plot-targets-iconic-lawyer-communist-style-mockingbird-media-atta.html
When Kyle was first arrested, prosecutors slapped him with an absurd $2 million bail figure, even though Kyle had voluntarily surrendered to police and was a non-existent risk to reoffend. They did that because they wanted to hurt Kyle and his family, because he represented the enemies of the regime. Lin Wood represented Kyle Rittenhouse last fall. He says that he raised the money through his Fight Back Foundation, and so the money should be returned to him, and he has filed court paperwork demanding that. The Rittenhouse family, though, says that the money ought to go to them, and this has turned into a steadily escalating war of words between the parties.
Lin Wood joins us.
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When Kyle was first arrested, prosecutors slapped him with an absurd $2 million bail figure, even though Kyle had voluntarily surrendered to police and was a non-existent risk to reoffend. They did that because they wanted to hurt Kyle and his family, because he represented the enemies of the regime. Lin Wood represented Kyle Rittenhouse last fall. He says that he raised the money through his Fight Back Foundation, and so the money should be returned to him, and he has filed court paperwork demanding that. The Rittenhouse family, though, says that the money ought to go to them, and this has turned into a steadily escalating war of words between the parties.
Lin Wood joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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