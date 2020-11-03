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Change Shotcut GUI font size & Create Keyboard Shortcut In Linuxmint 20
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10 views • November 03, 2020
NOTE: AN UPGRADE TO SHOTCUT VERSION 20.10.31 SEEMS TO SOLVE THE GUI FONT ISSUE.
In this video I show how I created a bash to change Shotcut GUI font size and open Shotcut using a keyboard shortcut to open Shotcut and change the GUI font size all in one step.
Link mentioned in the video to the article titled "How to use HiDPI mode / scaling in Shotcut?"
https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/607418/how-to-use-hidpi-mode-scaling-in-shotcut
TO WATCH THIS OR OTHER VIDEOS FROM THEDEADGENE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINKS:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5kooBC5-jOOk7DyqH3XCLQ?https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kTBlmyUvNWam/
https://parler.com/profile/thedeadgene/posts
https://gab.com/thedeadgene
https://thedeadgenetoday.wordpress.com/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
BOYCOTT MICROSOFT SUPPORT LINUXMINT
https://www.linuxmint.com/
In this video I show how I created a bash to change Shotcut GUI font size and open Shotcut using a keyboard shortcut to open Shotcut and change the GUI font size all in one step.
Link mentioned in the video to the article titled "How to use HiDPI mode / scaling in Shotcut?"
https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/607418/how-to-use-hidpi-mode-scaling-in-shotcut
TO WATCH THIS OR OTHER VIDEOS FROM THEDEADGENE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINKS:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5kooBC5-jOOk7DyqH3XCLQ?https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kTBlmyUvNWam/
https://parler.com/profile/thedeadgene/posts
https://gab.com/thedeadgene
https://thedeadgenetoday.wordpress.com/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
BOYCOTT MICROSOFT SUPPORT LINUXMINT
https://www.linuxmint.com/
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