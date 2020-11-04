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CDC Allows COVID-Positive People to Vote in Person
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66 views • November 04, 2020
So why did we do a dumpster-fire election-by-mail? I was thrown out of 2 EMPTY hotels for refusing to wear a mask but GOP Gov Abbott says I can vote in CROWDED polling places w/o one — GOP is NON-ESSENTIAL. And, now that the election is over, Trump can finally quit playing Machiavellian politics with the virus, tell us the truth, and #FireFauci — right?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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