Lone Gunman or Network Patsy?

Sept 19, 2025 - Once again, we have an official narrative and a stack of facts that don’t fit for the execution of Charlie Kirk. Let’s dig in!





Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com