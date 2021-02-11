© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: French President Says American Left Is Destroying Intellectual Matrix and Tearing World Apart
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 11, 2021
The President Of France Emmanuel Macron and other French leaders are now warning of the threat of American Leftist Totalitarianism and how it is a direct threat to France and any other free nation. The Trump impeachment charade kicks off day two with very little relevance as Americans are sick of Democrat political agendas and are wanting a party that actually looks out for Americans and fulfills its promises to Americans. Attorney Norm Pattis joins to discuss how the Democrats are moving in this scam and how he thinks it will go. Virstyne Henry joins to discuss how Black Americans that support Trump are being cast off and ignored by media like they don’t exist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.