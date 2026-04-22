Lord of the Lost - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2197

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On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metal band, Lord of the Lost, while on the “Dark Winter Tour” with The Birthday Massacre and Wednesday 13. Lord of the Lost is currently supporting their newest albums, Opvs Noir Vol. 1, Opvs Noir Vol. 2, and Opvs Noir Vol. 3.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2026

Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL





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VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:31 Front Lounge

06:00 Bathroom

07:20 Bunks

09:23 Back Lounge





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



