Dr. Kat Lindley: No Safety Data on Experimental C-19 Vax for Tots

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Katarina Lindley discussed the vaccination of toddlers against Covid and the latest decision of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel to recommend an Omicron-specific component for a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

The doctor urged parents to consider the following facts when deciding on vaccinating their children against Covid: There is no medical emergency; As much as 75 percent of children have already developed a natural immunity; There is no long-term safety data on the shots; The existing safety data suggests that shots are associate with blood clotting, weakening immune system, reproductive damage and myocarditis, among other life-altering, irreversible, and deadly conditions.

The doctor also criticized the government-backed pandemic measures, focusing on devastating effects of masks and lockdowns on children's intellectual, social and emotional development.

Dr. Lindley is a board-certified family physician based in Texas and a member of the World Council for Health. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/

To learn more about Dr. Katarina Lindley and her practice, please go to: https://www.katlindleydo.com/