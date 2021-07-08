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FALSE SURGE: Stinchfield warns of impending housing collapse
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30 views • July 08, 2021
Investors, tied to the Democrat party, are mass buying homes in - pushing inner cities into our suburbs, says Grant Stinchfield - via STINCHFIELD on Newsmax.
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