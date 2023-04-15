Mystery Balloons Over Arizona and New Mexico May Carry ADSB Devices, Border Patrol Hunting Something

- There have been many reports coming in from people that are concerned as to what types of balloons are floating over Arizona and New Mexico. These are registered as (HBAL)High Stratospheric Balloons at around 66,000 ft.

Initial info brings up that they May be connected to Google's Loon Network. But when researching the site, you will see that they DISCONTINUED Loon in 2021. They then mention a side project called Taara that took their tech to India and Africa, But make no mention of North America.

These types of HBALs are equipped with automatic dependent surveillance broadcast devices(ADSB). If that's what these actually are. The 24 bit address is intended for data protocol level of communications and is not used in voice communication.

There also seems to be an ongoing hunt at the Texas border by Border Patrol. No telling what is really happening.

