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Trump releases scathing statement about Mitch McConnell | Corey Lewandowski reacts
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160 views • February 17, 2021
BREAKING: Now that he is out of office, acquitted from the impeachment trial, and seeing the GOP take different opinions about his future, Donald Trump has released a statement about Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell and how he feels about the leader's recent comments about personal responsibility and further possible criminal investigation. Trump's former campaign advisor, Corey Lewandowski and Newsmax TV's John Bachman discuss.
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