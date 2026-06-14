Italy: Discontent over the influx of migrants in Europe

📝Italian Split📝- from @Rybar

Again over the migration issue



Discontent over the influx of migrants in Europe is ceasing to be a topic for online discussion and increasingly moving to the streets.



Rome saw two major marches: an anti-migration one – under the slogan of "remigration", and a pro-migration one – with participation from left-wing forces and trade unions advocating for migrant rights and against xenophobia.



The trigger for the events was the Remigration and Reconquest initiative. Right-wing structures behind this project managed to collect the necessary minimum signatures in a short time to get their proposal on mass deportation of illegal migrants and a tougher stance toward already naturalized foreigners onto the parliamentary agenda.



📌For the Meloni government, the situation is ambiguous. On one hand, it came to power on a wave of tough migration policy and cannot fully distance itself from the language of "security" and "border protection". On the other – right-wing initiatives create pressure on the ruling coalition: either you move toward "remigration", or you become "too soft" for part of your own base.



The pro-migration camp, which brought out its columns the same day, tries to counter this narrative with the idea of Italy as a country dependent on migrant labor in logistics, agriculture, care work, and services. For them, remigration is not only a moral but also an economic threat, capable of hitting the labor market and social system.



❗️In this configuration, Rome becomes a laboratory for all of Europe. What yesterday looked like radical fantasies about "reverse migration" today receives the format of a legislative initiative and mass rallies.



Even if parliament ultimately softens or rejects the text, the very fact of discussing such initiatives at a high level testifies to the impossibility of ignoring the discontent of a substantial part of voters.