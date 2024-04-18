Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hillary finally explains to us why she can't RUN!!!
channel image
"TALK-THE-BUNNY" PRODUCTIONS
0 Subscribers
153 views
Published 14 hours ago

Hill (puppet) shares some thoughts at the LAKE (Lake Pontchartrain, New Orleans).  Reminder, this is not a flesh & blood woman; IT IS A PUPPET.  LOL  So, cop a squat with Hillary, and have a laugh! (very beneficial to laugh during these unbelievably challenging times!).  HOLD ON to your sense of humor!  (It's gunna be a bumpy ride, Folks!)  Hil shares about her inability to RUN (for office?), her exercise plan, her decision-making, her hubby (BILL) and a bit of frustration she's experienced with him; The TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT OF 1996: SIRI and ALEXA; GITMO; and the importance of "WATCHING THE WATER"!!  Rated PG (some minor curse word included - describing quality of public water supply)

Keywords
comedypoliticsclintonalexahillaryhumornew orleansbillpuppetsirigitmowater safetykatrinawatch the waterpuppetrytelecom act of 1996lake pontchartraintalk-the-bunny productions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket