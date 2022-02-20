THIS CLOWN WILL BE TRIED FOR TREASON -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES

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Christopher James returns to SGT Report to explain how the service corporation masquerading as the Canadian 'government' will be brought to heel, and the face of the New World Order Justin Castro Trudeau will be tried for his treason.