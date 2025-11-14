Democracy vs. self-responsibility self-governing

See what is happening in New York City! A democratically elected Mayor is confiscating/taxing those with property=wealth so the majority & the Administrator Agents/bureaucrats can live off it. ..Coming to a CITY STATE bankrupt INC. near you!

Have you heard this? "Since you did not vote, you have no right to complain." No! I did not vote or contract for you to take/tax my property, so I Am the one who can complain & claim unlawful fraud due to no contract... While you voted to go along with the Body Politic, meaning you agreed/contracted to go along with the winners when you or your Party looses! Therefore, you are the one with no grounds to complain or seek compensation fraud when over-ruled by 51%.

The Privately owned Greater GRID & Right-of-Way is a commercial-contract System under the western Central Banksters. This is what the Department of Motor Vehicle issue: "Driving vs. traveling" is all about! Sovereign Nationals are not contracted via 14th voluntary-slavery Amendment... We have recorded our Expatriation from this part of the 14th & have therefore regained our lawful Power-of-Attorney (We sovereigns have the freedom from a contract to trade freely without a 3rd Party=middleman totally controlling the Field.) We are no longer CITIZEN-RESIDENTS of the Forum---the one incorporated World Order/The Mark of The BEAST.

According to the Federal Highway Safety Act of 1956, State's "Vehicle Code," a non-Resident must be given a ['Z'] tag which police can see indicating their status. The same definition is found for Arizona, regarding misapplications of statutory "laws" to non-citizens (non-Residents) who aren't engaged in any commercial activity at all, also the demands that we all get "Driver Licenses" when we aren't 'driving' and that we "register our vehicles" when its to our detriment and our cars and trucks aren't being used as "vehicles."

18 USC 31 (a) (6) -- these statutes apply only to vehicles used for commercial purposes. 18 USC 31 (a) (10) -- then defines "commercial purposes." Thompson v. Smith, 155 Va. 367, 154 S.E. 579, 581, 584, 71 A.L.R. 604 (1930) defines the right to travel on the public highways and tells us it is "not a mere privilege... but a common right."

Self v Rhay, 61 Wa 2nd, 261 264-65, (Washington, 1963). All Highway Patrol enforcement is under Code of one kind or another, and all such Code is "constructive contract, not Law."

Who is your Supervisor [ultimately*1] ?

*1 ultimate, as a god? - Who are you legally *1 pledge to?

Who do you take orders from? ..Or are you "Merely following Orders" or This is how it was done the last month, before "Shut-down?"