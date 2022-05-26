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Kharkiv counts losses - eyewitness stories of the Russian occupation
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40 views • May 26, 2022
UATV English.
In the course of the past two weeks, the Ukrainian army liberated 23 settlements in the Kharkiv region. However, Russian troops continue shelling the Kharkiv outskirts with rocket fire. Our correspondent Anastasia Zhuk found out how the city and the newly liberated settlements live after the Russian occupation.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4w-e1n_HhQ
In the course of the past two weeks, the Ukrainian army liberated 23 settlements in the Kharkiv region. However, Russian troops continue shelling the Kharkiv outskirts with rocket fire. Our correspondent Anastasia Zhuk found out how the city and the newly liberated settlements live after the Russian occupation.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4w-e1n_HhQ
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