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Lucifer dans la culture populaire, par Alexis Cossette-Trudel (Radio Québec)
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97 views • October 20, 2020
Émission du 3 novembre 2019.
Analyse de l'archétype luciférien dans la culture moderne en s'appuyant sur des sources historique, culturelles et sémiologiques par Alexis Cossette-Trudel. Émission complète
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Analyse de l'archétype luciférien dans la culture moderne en s'appuyant sur des sources historique, culturelles et sémiologiques par Alexis Cossette-Trudel. Émission complète
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Pour les vidéos censurées sur YT
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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