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LOVE THE NEW SCULPTURE AT ROCKEFELLER CENTER
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262 views • May 30, 2021
cause NBC..Rockefeller Cabal will be the first network to be taken down......
The Rothshild's financed Hitler, Karl Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao. Jacob Schiff ordered the murder of the Russia Romanov family because they refused to go along with the Bankers plans. The Romanov's were Christians. The Communists brutally murdered the entire Romanov's family in order to turn Russia into a Communist Country. The Bankers/Globalists funded Hitler, Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao.
We are fighting the same Communists today.
The Rothshild's financed Hitler, Karl Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao. Jacob Schiff ordered the murder of the Russia Romanov family because they refused to go along with the Bankers plans. The Romanov's were Christians. The Communists brutally murdered the entire Romanov's family in order to turn Russia into a Communist Country. The Bankers/Globalists funded Hitler, Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao.
We are fighting the same Communists today.
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