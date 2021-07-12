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Bolton’s Mustache Marches On: Would U.S. invade Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela?
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50 views • July 12, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team respond to unrest taking place in Cuba, as promised by former Ambassador John Bolton as part of the Troika of Tyranny. Haiti is also the focus, as more information on the 28 man hit team sent to kill the island’s president comes to light. Rick Wiles draws on his twenty-plus-year career as a citizen journalist to share the real reason for the US involvement in Cuba and Haiti.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/12/21)
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/12/21)
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