BrightLearn - Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills by Dr. Russell Blaylock
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
210 followers
Follow
155 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Russell Blaylock’s book "Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills" exposes the hidden dangers of food additives like MSG, aspartame, and hydrolyzed vegetable protein, which overstimulate brain cells to the point of damage or death. These excitotoxins, often disguised as "natural flavoring" or "spices," have been linked to severe neurological harm, including brain lesions, learning disabilities, endocrine disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Despite research dating back to the 1960s—such as Dr. John Olney’s findings on MSG’s toxicity, especially in children—the food industry continues using these additives for profit, even in products once marketed to infants. Blaylock warns that early exposure may contribute to behavioral issues like ADHD and autism, urging consumers to read labels, avoid processed foods, and choose whole, fresh alternatives to safeguard their health. The book underscores the urgent need for awareness and action against these pervasive and harmful substances.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
