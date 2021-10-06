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Nigel Cheese Cooper Hands - The Curious Case of Free Energy, The Next Tesla? [05.10.2021]
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112 views • October 06, 2021
Nigel Cheese Cooper Hands - This Magnet Rabbit Hole went from 10 to 100 and got a lot deeper real quick!
A few months ago I started my.... magnet research road to perpetual motion - as I've been calling it. A dive into an old hobby, and a close tie to my truther paths current crossroads as I want to real-life-experiment more now, and read/absorb less. To try to get closer to the truth of our realm, my world, your world, and its wonders.
I came across Nigel without having clue what I was about to find, and he seems to be quite the fascinating person, with quite a crazy history and life timeline.
Although reluctant to reach out to talk directly, I’ve been bugging him to do an interview with me, and if it can’t happen it’s ok but I do want to show and tell his story more, and show him some love.
My channel is starting to get to a respectable size and if I can help people with it when it feels right then I will. If this video ends up making any money I’m going to be giving it to Nigel, if we do end up setting up a gofundme or he gets a paypal you guys can help too.
Since posting the last video, it has bubbled up and started making its rounds, and I’m sure he’s getting both wanted and unwanted attention from this so please just show him some love vs anything else as I’m sure this follow up video may also add a lot of new attention to him as well.
Ok – here are all the fun links for you guys to explore:
Nigel C official video that made make this one: https://youtu.be/wymfYp18720
Link to conversation at GodLikeProductions: https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4916896/pg1
Links to Nigels Channels or channels his content go to:
Nigel Cooper: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfwzYvjo5oSVoSipATRr4aA
Alt Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-lgaMUWMxbwbrFa4KBGtkg/videos
Marcia Ramalho – The Blue:
Facebook group – amazing reads: https://www.facebook.com/www.TheBlue.online
Aether Movie: https://youtu.be/vI8FIpDpNg8
EwarAnon (Free Energy From The Aether)
What On Earth Happened: https://youtu.be/2sLM4OMECPE
Lost History Of Earth: https://youtu.be/6WGKz2sUa0w
Free Energy Live Example: https://youtu.be/kapCVNbXQAk
My Magnet Journey so far playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqL4l4FgAU6w-USmynxOP2fg
All LED’s are Solar Panels & Vice Versa – Steve Mould: https://youtu.be/6WGKz2sUa0w
#NigelCheese #StellarRadationFreeEnergy #MagnetPoweredEnergy
461 views Premiered 4 hours ago
NorbzWorld
35.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tgvtV9v7PKc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
A few months ago I started my.... magnet research road to perpetual motion - as I've been calling it. A dive into an old hobby, and a close tie to my truther paths current crossroads as I want to real-life-experiment more now, and read/absorb less. To try to get closer to the truth of our realm, my world, your world, and its wonders.
I came across Nigel without having clue what I was about to find, and he seems to be quite the fascinating person, with quite a crazy history and life timeline.
Although reluctant to reach out to talk directly, I’ve been bugging him to do an interview with me, and if it can’t happen it’s ok but I do want to show and tell his story more, and show him some love.
My channel is starting to get to a respectable size and if I can help people with it when it feels right then I will. If this video ends up making any money I’m going to be giving it to Nigel, if we do end up setting up a gofundme or he gets a paypal you guys can help too.
Since posting the last video, it has bubbled up and started making its rounds, and I’m sure he’s getting both wanted and unwanted attention from this so please just show him some love vs anything else as I’m sure this follow up video may also add a lot of new attention to him as well.
Ok – here are all the fun links for you guys to explore:
Nigel C official video that made make this one: https://youtu.be/wymfYp18720
Link to conversation at GodLikeProductions: https://www.godlikeproductions.com/forum1/message4916896/pg1
Links to Nigels Channels or channels his content go to:
Nigel Cooper: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfwzYvjo5oSVoSipATRr4aA
Alt Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-lgaMUWMxbwbrFa4KBGtkg/videos
Marcia Ramalho – The Blue:
Facebook group – amazing reads: https://www.facebook.com/www.TheBlue.online
Aether Movie: https://youtu.be/vI8FIpDpNg8
EwarAnon (Free Energy From The Aether)
What On Earth Happened: https://youtu.be/2sLM4OMECPE
Lost History Of Earth: https://youtu.be/6WGKz2sUa0w
Free Energy Live Example: https://youtu.be/kapCVNbXQAk
My Magnet Journey so far playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqL4l4FgAU6w-USmynxOP2fg
All LED’s are Solar Panels & Vice Versa – Steve Mould: https://youtu.be/6WGKz2sUa0w
#NigelCheese #StellarRadationFreeEnergy #MagnetPoweredEnergy
461 views Premiered 4 hours ago
NorbzWorld
35.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tgvtV9v7PKc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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