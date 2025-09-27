BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Charlie Kirk: Was He A Real Christian?
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
41 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 2 days ago

If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html


The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/charlie-kirk/


To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email


https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

Keywords
biblegoddebatejesuschristianityfaithcatholiccharlie kirktpusaturning point
Chapters

0:00Intro

0:50Kirk Was Protestant, Not Catholic

1:29Kirk Contradicted Jesus

2:44New Testament Warnings

3:06He Believed In Once Saved Always Saved

3:29Kirk Said Morality Doesn’t Matter For Salvation

4:24Erika Kirk Describes Charlie’s False Message

7:36Kirk Was A Fan Of Anti-Catholic John MacArthur

9:17Charlie Observed The Jewish Sabbath

11:21Kirk Defended Israel

12:00Charlie Endorsed The “LGBT” Agenda

14:16Kirk Held That They Could Be In The Church

15:21He Celebrated Dave Rubin

16:26Charlie’s “Pastor” Rob McCoy

18:15Catholic Teaching On Salvation

18:43Kirk Recently Rejected Catholic Dogmas With Specificity

20:08Kirk Admitted He’s In Schism

21:25Kirk Failed On A Basic Point & The Massive Deception

22:41Kirk Was Close To This Man To The End

24:10More Relevant Teaching

25:30Catholic Teaching & Manifest Violations Of It

28:04Was He A Man Of Faith?

28:13Fake Catholics Making False Claims

30:24This Is The True & Charitable Message

31:01The Massive Deception & The Meaning Of Kirk’s Name

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy