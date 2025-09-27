Charlie Kirk: Was He A Real Christian?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/charlie-kirk/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
0:00Intro
0:50Kirk Was Protestant, Not Catholic
1:29Kirk Contradicted Jesus
2:44New Testament Warnings
3:06He Believed In Once Saved Always Saved
3:29Kirk Said Morality Doesn’t Matter For Salvation
4:24Erika Kirk Describes Charlie’s False Message
7:36Kirk Was A Fan Of Anti-Catholic John MacArthur
9:17Charlie Observed The Jewish Sabbath
11:21Kirk Defended Israel
12:00Charlie Endorsed The “LGBT” Agenda
14:16Kirk Held That They Could Be In The Church
15:21He Celebrated Dave Rubin
16:26Charlie’s “Pastor” Rob McCoy
18:15Catholic Teaching On Salvation
18:43Kirk Recently Rejected Catholic Dogmas With Specificity
20:08Kirk Admitted He’s In Schism
21:25Kirk Failed On A Basic Point & The Massive Deception
22:41Kirk Was Close To This Man To The End
24:10More Relevant Teaching
25:30Catholic Teaching & Manifest Violations Of It
28:04Was He A Man Of Faith?
28:13Fake Catholics Making False Claims
30:24This Is The True & Charitable Message
31:01The Massive Deception & The Meaning Of Kirk’s Name