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DEPOPULATION - Covid19 Vaccine Data Analysis By Dr. Shankara Chetty
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220 views • November 23, 2021
DEPOPULATION - Covid19 Vaccine Data Analysis By Dr. Shankara
Chetty w/ Predictions About What Will Happen
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/dr-chetty-depopulation-agenda:b
Chetty w/ Predictions About What Will Happen
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/dr-chetty-depopulation-agenda:b
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