PROOF! U.S. government CAUGHT poisoning American cities with Fluoride | Redacted w Clayton Morris
336 views • 8 months ago

Mirrored Content 
A Bombshell new report on Fluoride in our drinking water is out and it confirms what we've been reporting here on this show for the last year... Fluoride is highly toxic and it's lowering the IQ of our children if they drink it or use it. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services fluoridated drinking water led to a 2-5 point IQ drop in children AND we know that the Biden administration hid this data from the American people for two years.

healthgovernmentwaterpollutionflouride
