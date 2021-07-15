NASA Flooding Us With The Same Old Agenda… Agenda 21

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LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO
CBS Article
NASA predicts a "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record flooding on Earth
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nasa-wobble-moon-orbit-record-flooding-earth-sea-level-rise-climate-change/
Jim Lee's Weather Modification History
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
Jim Lee's Climate Viewer News
https://climateviewer.com/
Agenda 2030 PDF
21252030 Agenda for Sustainable Development web.pdf (un.org)
Video Channel Referenced
Computing Forever
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jf5hVCidA4s
Video Referenced
The NOW Agenda Revealed (With Rosa Koire)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jf5hVCidA4s/
Decoding The Deception California Fires 2018 Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2okUhn57RN1a_rrB_K9nnPT
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