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NASA Flooding Us With The Same Old Agenda… Agenda 21
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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235 views • July 15, 2021
Our good and reliable friends at NASA are out with more useful "Information," read, "Propaganda!" What might they do today to promote the cause of a One World Order and Agenda 21/Agenda 2030? How might they serve the Hegelian STATE? Let's Decode the Headlines to find out.

LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO

CBS Article
NASA predicts a "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record flooding on Earth
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nasa-wobble-moon-orbit-record-flooding-earth-sea-level-rise-climate-change/

Jim Lee's Weather Modification History
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

Jim Lee's Climate Viewer News
https://climateviewer.com/

Agenda 2030 PDF
21252030 Agenda for Sustainable Development web.pdf (un.org)

Video Channel Referenced
Computing Forever
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jf5hVCidA4s

Video Referenced
The NOW Agenda Revealed (With Rosa Koire)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jf5hVCidA4s/

Decoding The Deception California Fires 2018 Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2okUhn57RN1a_rrB_K9nnPT

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Keywords
hegelian dialecticagenda 21agenda 2030sustainable developmentrosa koireskull and bonessurveillance statecomputing foreverantony suttonhegelian state
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy