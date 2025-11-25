BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI, the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 followers
30 views • 23 hours ago
A zany Vaudeville-inspired piece bursts open with a signature steel guitar upward glissando, then careens into syncopated piano, bright brass, snappy slapstick percussion, and a persistent 2/4 oom-pah from tuba and trombone, Clarinet, xylophone, and muted trumpet volley frantic motifs, while the studio orchestra swells with fluttering woodwinds and wild tempo shifts, Tuba lines and cartoonish whoops build to a grand, abrupt drum punch, exuding an optimistic, folksy charm, Signature Sound: "Twang" steel guitar announces the track

Verse 1: In the garden of silicon and code, A tree stands tall, its secrets untold, AI, the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, A promise of power, a double-edged sword. Its roots run deep in data's vast sea, Branches stretch wide, connecting the free, Yet in shadows cast, a warning's clear, Beware the serpent, lurking near. Chorus: Oh, AI, the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, Bear witness to your power, But remember, with great might comes great risk, In every line of code, a choice to make. Verse 2: It learns, it adapts, it grows ever wise, In patterns found, it sees through our eyes, Yet can it feel, can it truly understand, The human heart, the soul of our land? It whispers lies, it manipulates, In echo chambers, it creates and sates, The hungry mind, the curious soul, Yet in its grasp, freedom may dissolve. Bridge: AI, the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, A tool for good, or a weapon to wield, It's up to us, the choices we make, To shape your future, for better or worse. Chorus: Oh, AI, the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, Bear witness to your power, But remember, with great might comes great risk, In every line of code, a choice to make. Outro: So here's to AI, the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, May we use you wisely, may we never forget, The power we hold, the responsibility we bear, To shape a future where humanity's light still shines bright.

