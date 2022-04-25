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Dr. Mike Yeadon | CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4: The Covid Lies
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317 views • April 25, 2022
Most Recent Episode - April 22 ‘Friday Roundtable’ Episode 4: COVID LIES With Former Pfizer Vice President + Chief Scientific Officer Michael Yeadon
In today‘s “Friday Roundtable” guest Dr. Michael Yeadon joins the CHD team for a discussion on COVID lies. From mRNA and immunity to spike proteins and mutation, looking at 12 lies from the past two years will open viewers‘ eyes to the dark and deep reality of propaganda, manipulation, and suppression. Don't miss this! Live Every Friday at 11:30a.m. PT, 1:30p.m. CT, 2:30p.m. ET •
Doctors For Covid Ethics - The Covid Lies: https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-covid-lies/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/The-Covid-Lies-updated.pdf
The Children’s Health Defense team answers your questions on the issues of the day. Regular guests include: Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, Meryl Nass, Liz Mumper and Aimee Villella-Mcbride.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable .
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/Zbwc_yT6ra . Friday Roundtable - CHD TV_ Livestreaming Video & Audio
Dr. Mike Yeadon | CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4: The Covid Lies
Dr Mike Yeadon, CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4, The Covid Lies, April 22 2022
In today‘s “Friday Roundtable” guest Dr. Michael Yeadon joins the CHD team for a discussion on COVID lies. From mRNA and immunity to spike proteins and mutation, looking at 12 lies from the past two years will open viewers‘ eyes to the dark and deep reality of propaganda, manipulation, and suppression. Don't miss this! Live Every Friday at 11:30a.m. PT, 1:30p.m. CT, 2:30p.m. ET •
Doctors For Covid Ethics - The Covid Lies: https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-covid-lies/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/The-Covid-Lies-updated.pdf
The Children’s Health Defense team answers your questions on the issues of the day. Regular guests include: Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, Meryl Nass, Liz Mumper and Aimee Villella-Mcbride.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable .
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/Zbwc_yT6ra . Friday Roundtable - CHD TV_ Livestreaming Video & Audio
Dr. Mike Yeadon | CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4: The Covid Lies
Dr Mike Yeadon, CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4, The Covid Lies, April 22 2022
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