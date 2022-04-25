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Dr. Mike Yeadon | CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4: The Covid Lies
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Most Recent Episode - April 22 ‘Friday Roundtable’ Episode 4: COVID LIES With Former Pfizer Vice President + Chief Scientific Officer Michael Yeadon

In today‘s “Friday Roundtable” guest Dr. Michael Yeadon joins the CHD team for a discussion on COVID lies. From mRNA and immunity to spike proteins and mutation, looking at 12 lies from the past two years will open viewers‘ eyes to the dark and deep reality of propaganda, manipulation, and suppression. Don't miss this!  Live Every Friday at 11:30a.m. PT, 1:30p.m. CT, 2:30p.m. ET •

Doctors For Covid Ethics - The Covid Lies: https://doctors4covidethics.org/the-covid-lies/  
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/The-Covid-Lies-updated.pdf

The Children’s Health Defense team answers your questions on the issues of the day. Regular guests include: Polly Tommey, Brian Hooker, Meryl Nass, Liz Mumper and Aimee Villella-Mcbride.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable .
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable/Zbwc_yT6ra . Friday Roundtable - CHD TV_ Livestreaming Video & Audio

Dr. Mike Yeadon | CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4: The Covid Lies

Dr Mike Yeadon, CHD Friday Roundtable Episode 4, The Covid Lies, April 22 2022
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dr mike yeadonapril 22 2022chd friday roundtable episode 4the covid lies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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