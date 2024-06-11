© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The beginning of the next work week started with another bad news for the Ukrainian General Staff and its NATO military advisers. So, on the night of June 10, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, officially announced that the strategically important settlement of 'Ryzhivka', located in the northern part of the Sumy region, was completely liberated by Russian troops. According to him, the operation to liberate this village was carried out by the fighters of Spetsnaz 'Akhmat' together with other units of the Russian Army. Ramzan Kadyrov also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with heavy losses in manpower and heavy equipment, were forced to retreat in a southwesterly direction, several tens of kilometers deep into the Sumy region.........................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/