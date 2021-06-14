Rav Ovadia Yosef: Naftali Bennett & Yair Lapid are ENEMIES OF TORAH

Posted 14June2021 Rabbi Yaron Reuven:English Transcript

Lapid and Bennett are Torah haters.

They would like to cause the Yeshiva students not to learn torah anymore and get them drafted into the army.

Suddenly everybody shouts: "You are only looking to blame the rabbi for no reason".

If he were a real Torah scholar, he would have been hated by them long ago!

They call themselves "HaBayit HaYehudi" (The Jewish Hous)

They attract Jewish souls, thinking they are religious, but all of them are wicked!

Torah haters! Mitzvoth (commandments) haters! They would like to allow public transportation on Shabbat!

Without Shabbat observance! What type of religious person are [you] if you break Shabbat and cause others to break Shabbat?!

You are a sinner and cause others to sin!

They would like to allow intermarriage, if a Jewish man wants to marry a non-Jewish woman, the Israeli Chief Rabbinate would not allow this, they want to have the Ministry of Religious Affairs marrying them off, to allow civil marriages!

Did you hear this?! Did you understand this?!

How people mistakingly take them for religious Jews?!

Among their parth's Members of Knesset; there are infidels compltely secular. How can one support such a thing?!

Every person will be held accountable before God, and will be asked on the Day of Judgement: how could you vote for these wicked people, these infidels?!

They intend to displace the Testimony from the Nation of Israel.

How could you do such a thing?! The one who vote for them, will be ashamed and embarrassed, and will bend his head down.

He (the party's chairman) wears a small Kippah, as small as his eyes, and pretends to be religious! Is this considered religious?!

People say they would vote for him because he is religious. from the Mafda"l-National Religious stream.

He is not Mafda"l! Only a gulible believers everthing hs is told!

Each and every God-fearing person should fear from God, as he will be held accountable. They call themselves "HaBayit HaYehudi" (The Jewish Home). Are they the "Jewish House"? We are the Jewish House! We have Mezuzah and the Council of Sages.

Yes, Thank God, our house is wide open. We accept the whole Nation of Israel. "The house of Israel, give blessing to God" How will they bless God?

By strengthening the Torah and Mitzvoth (commandments), and by doing good deeds. May HaShem give them the merit to have sons who are Torah scholars, and their sons would be righteous and honest, Amen!

May they merit to reach their weddings, and happy occassions, Amen!

May you all merit to live for many good and pleasent years!