Will Ferrell Child Trafficking "Comedy" Skit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I came across this video completely by chance whilst looking for the Will Ferrell movie 'Land of the Lost'. I never expected to find this. Warning it is extremely sick and very disturbing. I can only guess why this video would be made; comments welcome. I don't know if I can ever watch a Will Ferrell movie again.