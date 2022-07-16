I HAD THE SHOT AND FEEL FINE - BUT DOCTORS ARE TELLING A DIFFERENT STORY

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So many deaths and so many more injuries from these shots that are in no way a vaccine. These shots are a death trap that still millions refuse to see.
Dr Sherri Tenpenny explains what these shots are doing to everyone who gets them.
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Mirrored - wil paranormal