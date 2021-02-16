© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 - Shocking, Visit Granny For The Last Time Through The Glass Before Her Jab. Just Like Prison
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • February 16, 2021
Their cruelty knows no bounds.
It's not some fantasy virus that will kill the old people its loneliness and being driven into insanity.
What is so strange is how they're getting away with it.
However, the average person in the street appears to have accepted the
It's not some fantasy virus that will kill the old people its loneliness and being driven into insanity.
What is so strange is how they're getting away with it.
However, the average person in the street appears to have accepted the
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.