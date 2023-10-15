Create New Account
ISRAELI IRON DOME LASERS NOW DEPLOYED! WARNING!.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
ISRAEL IS NOW DEPLOYING THE DEADLY IRON DOME LASER SYSTEM. THIS NO DOUBT WILLBE A GAME CHANGER AS HAMAS AND OTHER TERRORIST TRIES TO WIPE HER OUT. THE WHOLE WORLD SHOULD BE ON HIGH ALERT NOW. ISRAEL IS SURROUNDED BY TERRORISTS WANT TO DESTROY HER ONCE AND FOR ALL. AMERICANS NEED TO BE ON HIGH ALERT SINCE THE LESS THAN DEPENDABLE FBI HAS ISSUED A TERRORIST ALERT HERE IN AMERICA. I HOPE YOU'VE PREPPED, PRAY AND HAVE STAYED THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE TERRORISTS ARE HERE IN AMERIC NOW COMING AFTER ALL OF US WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE GIVE THE COMMAND...WAKEUP!

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

