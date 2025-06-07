Moscow’s forces have taken several pieces of Western-made weaponry in Sumy Region, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces have seized two Ukrainian US-made M1 Abrams tanks at the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Region, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said, releasing a purported video of the operation.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the recovery was carried out by members of the 22nd Motor Rifle Regiment. It added that the operation was conducted in two stages; reconnaissance teams secured the area against drones and explosives, and then a repair unit transported the tanks to the rear.

A short video released by the ministry shows a Russian military convoy approaching a stationary Abrams tank ditched on a rural road. The tank appears relatively undamaged, prompting Russian Telegram channels covering the conflict to suggest that it may have broken down or been abandoned due to a fuel shortage.

In addition to the Abrams tanks, the Defense Ministry said two International MaxxPro armored vehicles, one Stryker infantry vehicle, and a Challenger armored recovery vehicle were also evacuated from the battlefield during the same operation.

Moscow has claimed to have advanced into Sumy Region, capturing several settlements. In late May, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the military had been ordered to establish a “security buffer zone” at the border following Kiev’s unsuccessful large-scale incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region and recurring strikes targeting civilians.

The US committed 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in 2023, and Australia last month promised 49 more. However, the tanks, each costing around $10 million, have faced numerous difficulties on the battlefield, including vulnerability to drone attacks and terrain-related issues.

Ukraine has lost at least 22 Abrams tanks, according to the Oryx analyst group. In May 2024, Moscow showcased one captured Abrams at a military exhibition in the capital alongside troves of other Western equipment.

Source https://www.rt.com/russia/618676-russia-seizes-two-ukrainian-abrams/

